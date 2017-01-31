Port Jefferson receives $750G in grants for rehab projects

The Village of Port Jefferson has received state and Suffolk County grants to rehabilitate a struggling neighborhood and rebuild parking lots near a Long Island Rail Road station.

The $500,000 state grant will allow village officials to begin implementing a master plan for the Upper Port area, a commercial strip along Main Street that has become pockmarked with empty storefronts, Mayor Margot J. Garant said in an interview.

She said the owner of a property at Main and Perry streets has agreed to rehabilitate existing structures there as part of the plan to revitalize Upper Port. The state grant will be used for infrastructure improvements as part of the plan, she said.

In addition, the village has received $250,000 from the county’s Jump Start program to rehabilitate parking lots and sidewalks near the train station, Garant said, adding that the project should improve safety for pedestrians using the station.