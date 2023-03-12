Cops: Teen killed, 5 others injured in Port Jeff Station crash

A Medford teenager was killed and five other teens were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said.

Isaac Ruiz, 16, of Medford, was a backseat passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord heading eastbound on Nesconset Highway about 9:30 p.m. when the 18-year-old driver attempted to make a left turn onto Woodhull Avenue. A westbound 2022 Ford Bronco driven by a 19-year-old motorist then hit the Honda, police said.

Ruiz was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both drivers and three other occupants of the Honda were taken to Stony Brook for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

With Brianne Ledda