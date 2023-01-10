Demolition of buildings at Port Jefferson Station Superfund site to pave way for development, officials say

The long-awaited demolition of more than a dozen dilapidated structures at a Port Jefferson Station Superfund site should happen soon after a federal agency agreed to fund the project, officials said.

Razing 14 vacant buildings at the site of the shuttered Lawrence Aviation Industries on Sheep Pasture Road should help clear the way for eventual development of the property, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Newsday on Monday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is completing a $48.1 million cleanup of contaminated soil at the 124-acre site.

“This is the last piece of the puzzle that is needed to demolish these 14 dangerous buildings and open up this area to new things that can really help this area,” he said. “This has been a Superfund site since 2000, but not much has happened. … It’s got some great opportunities.”

Schumer said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agreed to release $450,000 to fund demolition. The funds were authorized in the federal omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, he said.

Demolition will be supervised by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle told Newsday on Tuesday. The DEC had no immediate comment.

Lawrence Aviation, which had manufactured parts for the aeronautics industry, has been a thorn in the side of Suffolk and Brookhaven Town officials since the company closed in 2003. Company owner Gerald Cohen had served a year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2008 to charges that the firm illegally dumped toxic cleaning materials such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and asbestos at the site.

Illegal dumping caused a mile-long toxic plume that flows beneath the Village of Port Jefferson. The EPA has removed more than 16,000 tons of contaminated soil from the Lawrence site, officials have said.

A federal judge in 2019 ordered Cohen to pay $48.1 million to cover federal cleanup costs.

Cohen had not made any payments to comply with the court order before he died in 2020, said John Marzulli, a spokesman for the federal Department of Justice in Brooklyn.

Cohen's estate owns the property, but the Suffolk County Landbank Corp., a nonprofit county agency that disposes tax-delinquent sites, holds title to the property. The land bank plans to sell portions of the site to recoup about $17.9 million in unpaid taxes dating to 1993, officials have said.

The land bank is seeking to sell about 41 acres to a solar-power company and about 42 acres to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for possible development of a railroad depot. The remaining 41 acres would be preserved as open space.

Demolishing the decaying buildings is expected to increase the property's overall market value from about $4 million to between $15.6 million and $19.2 million, land bank officials have said.

It was unclear Tuesday when demolition would occur.

“They don’t have a date yet, but it will be soon,” Schumer told Newsday. “Until they get torn down, you can’t get the work done.”