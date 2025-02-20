PSEG LI making repairs after thousands left without power when truck hits utility pole

A box truck crashed into a utility pole in Southold Thursday, initially leading to nearly 30,000 power outages on the East End before PSEG Long Island began repairs, police and utility officials said.

At 1:30 p.m., the utility reported the outages had come down to 91, affecting 17,769 customers. Most were on the North and South forks and related to the crash. Southold Town police said the crash occurred on Middle Road near Kenneys Road at about 10:20 a.m.

PSEG LI spokeswoman Kathryn Tatzel said those service interruptions were compounded by unrelated scheduled maintenance work affected by the accident, which took out a backup circuit in place.

In a statement, PSEG said its crews are working to fully restore the power "as quickly and safely as possible."

Southold Town Police Chief Steve Grattan said initial indications were that the driver of the box truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man, may have suffered a medical episode before crashing into the utility pole.

That pole then fell across the road, Grattan said, bringing the high-tension wires along with it.

Grattan said the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

As a result of the crash, Grattan said Middle Road was closed in both directions between Ackerly Pond Lane and Tuckers Lane — and will remain closed until PSEG crews can make repairs.

There was no immediate estimate on when those repairs might be completed and service restored — or, the road reopened.

Check back for updates on this developing story.