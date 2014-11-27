Prosecutor: Father charged in shaking death of infant daughter

A Brentwood father has been indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the death of his 47-day-old daughter.

Angelo Deleon shook Genesis Deleon and didn't seek help for at least an hour after the child stopped breathing, Assistant District Attorney Caren Manzello said Wednesday in a Suffolk courtroom in Riverhead.

The shaking occurred on Oct. 30 in the family's home on Charter Oaks Avenue, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office. Deleon was his daughter's caretaker that day, prosecutors said.

Deleon was also charged with first-degree manslaughter and reckless assault of a child, the latter stemming from an incident that occurred days before the fatal shaking, according to prosecutors.

Manzello said Deleon admitted to police that he had shaken the child at least once before.

Deleon's attorney, George Duncan of Central Islip, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. Duncan said he hadn't had a chance to review the case.

State Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen set bail at $250,000 cash or bond. Deleon is due back in court on Dec. 17.