Nesconset house fire causes significant damage, officials say

Firefighters on the scene of an early morning house fire on Heritage Place in Nesconset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Firefighters from 10 Suffolk County departments battled a raging early morning fire that caused significant damage to a home in Nesconset on Wednesday, police and fire officials said.

All occupants of the home were able to escape. There were no reported injuries, officials said.

Suffolk County police said the fire at the home on Heritage Place, off Lake Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 3:43 a.m.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Nesconset, Smithtown, Kings Park, Hauppauge, Centereach, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, St. James, Lakeland and Nissequogue all responded, as did an crew from Central Islip-Hauppauge Ambulance.

Photos from the scene show heavy fire through the roof of the two-story home. Officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known, but said the Suffolk police arson squad and the Town of Smithtown fire marshal’s office had responded.

Firefighters had cleared the scene by about 6:30 a.m.

