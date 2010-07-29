Rain may temper hot, sticky weather Thursday

It's hot and sticky outside Thursday, and forecasters at the National Weather Service said the chance of rain is estimated at 60 percent.

Long Island likely won't get a lot of rain, however, though winds are expected to gust to 10 mph or more during a storm.

Rain will likely temper what is expected to be another uncomfortable day. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, with humidity over 90 percent, though forecasters said they will drop into the mid-60s in the evening.

The weather service also said there is a rip current risk at ocean beaches.

Forecasters are predicting sunny skies for Friday and Saturday, though showers are possible Saturday night. Highs Friday are expected to be in the low 80s. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday.