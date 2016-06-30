Rainbow Chimes Child Care reopens after probe, officials say

A Greenlawn child care facility reopened Thursday after a state agency investigated a complaint of an instructor tugging at a child’s arm and breaking it.

Rainbow Chimes Child Care had its license suspended on June 22, closing the facility, after the state Office of Child and Family Services probed a complaint of a 2-year-old girl breaking her arm, the facility’s executive director, the Rev. Katie Roche, said Thursday.

Both Roche and the agency said the facility’s suspension was lifted after it complied with a list of requirements, including the dismissal of the instructor in the complaint.

The child care center, which has been in operation at its Broadway Greenlawn Road site since 2001, reopened at about 10 a.m., Roche said.

The incident happened several days before June 20, when the agency responded to the complaint, Roche said.

Citing privacy law, Roche and a spokeswoman for the state agency, Monica Mahaffey, said they could not provide details.

The complaint was filed by a doctor after the girl was examined, Roche said.

But Roche said the child’s parents kept her in the program and there was no indication the tug by the instructor caused the injury.

Roche said a video of the incident given to the state showed no abuse.

“We knew that the video was quite clear,” Roche said. “No force is applied. The child’s arm is lifted up and then she is guided into a sitting position.”

The children were getting ready for a story time session when he instructor led the child by the arm into a sitting position, according to Roche.

Roche said the parents are “wonderful people” and that they didn’t know for several days their child had been hurt. She described the injury as a hairline fracture.

Mahaffey said she was unable to answer specific questions about the investigation, but the agency’s website said requirements included the facility’s staff using “acceptable techniques and approaches to help children solve problems.”

The site also said Rainbow Child Care “must establish and follow a written plan for behavior management” approved by the agency. The plan must address how staff approaches “challenging behaviors, help children solve problems and encourage acceptable behaviors.”