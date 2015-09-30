Police: Men rob North Babylon frozen yogurt shop at gunpoint

Suffolk County police are looking for two men who robbed a North Babylon yogurt shop at gunpoint late Tuesday.

Two men armed with handguns entered the Red Mango frozen yogurt shop at 1184 Deer Park Ave. at about 11:40 p.m., police said.

One of the suspects punched and struck an employee with his handgun, and another employee was ordered to open the safe, police said.

The employee complied and handed over an undetermined amount of cash; the suspects then ran off toward Woods Road, police said.

The suspects were each about 6 feet tall, wearing dark ski masks, black windbreakers, black hoodies, black jeans and black sneakers.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One employee had injuries and the other employee was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information can call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.