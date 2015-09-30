Rental registry law on table in Town of East Hampton after wild parties

A rental registry law and a police department report on the crackdown on the disruptive party scene in Montauk this past summer is expected to be discussed at the Oct. 6 East Hampton Town Board work session.

The controversial rental registry law, which detractors consider invasive, has been discussed in previous years but is being considered for adoption this year to prevent the overcrowding of homes that are rented out. It is one of several measures officials have been talking about or have implemented to get better control over young summertime visitors to Montauk.

Residents and some business owners demanded action after this year's Fourth of July weekend resulted in a record number of complaints to police. Days later police and code enforcement officials instituted a crackdown on bars and restaurants that attract rowdy partyers. Police Chief Michael Sarlo is expected to report to board officials about the results of that effort.

Alex Walter, executive assistant to Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell, said Monday that Assistant Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski has been working on the language and requirements that would be in the proposed rental registry law based on discussions he has had with council members and community input. "We're trying to get it in a form that would be acceptable for a public hearing," Walter said. He said the public will not be permitted to join the discussion at next Tuesday's meeting but board members will be able to ask questions of Sendlenski.

Some ideas for the law that officials have discussed include requiring renters to register with the town before accepting tenants, providing information on exactly how many people will be living in the house and for how long, and information on the owner's name and number of rooms in the dwelling.

When asked to comment on what might be in Sarlo's report, Cantwell said in an email that the report would not be completed until next week and that it would not be shared with the public until the work session.