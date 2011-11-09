Rescuers pull 2 men from Moriches Inlet

Rescuers pulled a 75-year-old Centereach man and an unidentified 49-year-old man from frigid waters of Moriches Inlet in separate but almost identical incidents yesterday after waves capsized their boats and dumped them into the surf two hours apart, officials said.

Neither victim was wearing a life jacket, officials said.

In the latest incident at 2:45 p.m., Coast Guard officials pulled the unidentified man from the water and administered first aid for injuries and hypothermia, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jetta Disco, a spokeswoman. He was not hospitalized.

"As the air and water temperatures drop, it's important for boaters to remember to carry the proper safety equipment onboard their vessel and wear a life jacket," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Fusco, the officer of the day at Station Shinnecock, parent command for Station East Moriches. "This boater got lucky that someone was in the area to call for help."

Antonio Scrivanich, 75, was semiconscious and suffering from hypothermia when Marine Bureau officers Charles Abbene, Steven Tarolli and Christian Schnoor responded to a distress call about 1 p.m., said Sgt. Chris Tamis.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Our guys happened to be out there," Tamis said. "If they weren't that close, I don't think he would have made it."

Scrivanich had been in 50-degree waters for 5 to 7 minutes, Tamis said, adding that the waters were rough, with 4- to 5-foot waves.

At the time of the accident, a small craft advisory was in effect for the area, Tamis said.

Scrivanich was given first aid and transported to the Moriches Coast Guard Station, then taken by ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue. He was treated and released.

Tamis said Scrivanich failed to follow "some basic rules of boating," namely not wearing a life jacket, especially when out boating alone.

"A big wave capsized him," Tamis said. "If he had his life jacket on, he'd be in the surf and he'd be all right."

Scrivanich's boat was destroyed, Tamis said. The accident is under investigation.

Emil Scrivanich, the son of Antonio Scrivanich, said his father "is lucky to be alive and that he thanks the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, the Coast Guard, the paramedics and the person who made the distress call."