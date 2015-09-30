Elections board: Two insurgents lose in Islip Democratic primaries

Final results in the closest Islip Democratic town board primary show that party-organization nominee Christopher Pulitano withstood challenger Miriam Ventura by 10 votes.

Pulitano received 926 votes to Ventura's 916, in a race that drew only 2.78 percent of the town's Democratic voters, the Suffolk County Board of Elections said.

On primary night on Sept. 10, Ventura was only four votes behind in unofficial results.

Also, former Suffolk County Legis. Rick Montano lost his challenge to Democratic supervisor designee Thomas Licari by 87 votes. Licari received 1,000 votes to Montano's 913 in a 2.91 percent turnout.

The Board of Elections also has certified winners in several East End primaries:

In the Independence Party primary for two Southampton Town board seats, Democrat John Bouvier with 124 votes edged out Republican Christine Scalera, who got 118 votes. On primary night, Scalera was trailing by six votes, 120-114. Democrat Julie Lofstad led the primary with 164 votes.

In the East Hampton Independence primary for two town board seats, Peter Van Scoyoc edged out Sylvia Overby by two votes, 78-76. On primary night, Van Scoyoc had a one-vote lead over Overby, 72-71. Lisa Mulhern-Larsen led both with 87 votes.

In an Independence Southold Town justice primary, Republican William Goggins defeated Republican Eileen Powers, 31-26. On primary night, Goggins trailed Powers, 25-24. Democratic town justice candidate Brian Hughes also lost, coming in third with 16 votes.

Also, Suffolk County Attorney Dennis Brown Tuesday notified election officials that the county treasurer's election will be removed from the November ballot. The county treasurer and comptroller's office will merge Jan. 1 and Comptroller John M. Kennedy will take control of the consolidated office.

-- With David Schwartz