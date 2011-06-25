Ridge man dies in Selden car crash

A Ridge man was killed early Saturday when his car slammed into the rear of a flatbed tow truck in Selden, Suffolk County police said.

Jeffrey Ellis, 36, was killed in the crash. Ellis was driving a Hyundai east on Middle Country Road when his car rammed into the rear of the tow truck, which was also traveling east near Blue Point Road, police said.

The driver of the flatbed, Steven Leonard, 39, of Selden, was not injured, police said.

A safety check on the tow truck was done by the Suffolk Police Motor Carrier Safety Section; the Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.