'Rim Reaper' ringleader gets 11 years in auto-parts theft, gun-trafficking

The ringleader of the "Rim Reapers" auto parts theft gang was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

Darren Scales, 25, of Mastic, had pleaded guilty in October to his role in the auto parts thefts, as well as a separate gun-trafficking ring. He also admitted assaulting a police officer during a January traffic stop and beating two correction officers while incarcerated in Suffolk County jail in Riverhead.

It took Suffolk County Court Judge Richard Ambro more than 10 minutes to sentence Scales because there were more than 70 counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, assault, criminal mischief, conspiracy, sale of firearms, weapons possession and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors had said Scales and four other men stripped luxury accessories from vehicles such as Nissan Maximas and Cadillac Escalades,including tires and wheel rims and sold the parts on the Internet. Scales was the group's leader, prosecutors said.

The gang allegedly stole more than $250,000 worth of parts from six Suffolk auto dealerships and several homes, prosecutors said.

In one case, a set of four tires and rims that normally sells for $5,000 was stolen by the gang and sold for less than $1,000, prosecutors said.

Ambro said in court that Scales had an arrest record dating to when he was 12 years old. Scales had been convicted in 2007 of grand larceny and served one year in jail, Ambro said.

Three others charged in connection with the case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Shiry Gaash said outside court. Hasheem McLaurin, 29, of Amityville, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, she said.

Besides Scales, six others have pleaded guilty in connection with the gun-trafficking ring, Gaash said. One other is awaiting trial, she said.