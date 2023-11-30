Long IslandSuffolk

Death of man found in Riverhead woods deemed noncriminal, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found unresponsive early Thursday morning in a wooded area of Riverhead.

Riverhead Town police said a 911 call at 6:58 a.m. reported “an unconscious male” in an area north of West Main Street, and that responding members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps determined the victim was deceased.

Police said the death appears to be “noncriminal,” but also said it appears unrelated to recent frigid overnight low temperatures that had hit Long Island.

An autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

