Five injured in Riverhead bus crash with SUV; college building and utility pole struck 

Five people were injured in Riverhead Friday when an SUV crashed into a Suffolk County Transit Bus, causing the bus to crash into a PSEG utility pole, Riverhead police said.

Police said a Ford Escape crashed into the bus just after 3 p.m. near Court Street and Griffing Avenue, which led the bus to crash into the pole and a SUNY Empire State College building on Griffing Avenue.

Both drivers and three passengers on the bus were taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center where they were expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

The crash briefly knocked out power in the surrounding area and PSEG Long Island, Riverhead firefighters and other agencies responded to the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.