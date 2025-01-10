Long IslandSuffolk

Brandon Roehrig, of Glen Cove, killed in Riverhead crash, police say

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

A Glen Cove man driving in Riverhead sped Thursday afternoon into a retaining wall and died, according to the town police department.

The man, 41-year-old Brandon Roehrig, was driving a black Mini Cooper at about 2:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of 1761 Old Country Rd. “at a high rate of speed,” a police news release said.

The release said the crash isn’t believed to be criminal and did not provide further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trump sentenced after conviction ...  Chance of snow ... Best French restaurants ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trump sentenced after conviction ...  Chance of snow ... Best French restaurants ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME