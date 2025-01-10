Brandon Roehrig, of Glen Cove, killed in Riverhead crash, police say

A Glen Cove man driving in Riverhead sped Thursday afternoon into a retaining wall and died, according to the town police department.

The man, 41-year-old Brandon Roehrig, was driving a black Mini Cooper at about 2:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of 1761 Old Country Rd. “at a high rate of speed,” a police news release said.

The release said the crash isn’t believed to be criminal and did not provide further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.