Riverhead firefighter, police rescue man trapped in burning house

A man trapped in a burning house Friday afternoon was pulled out of a rear window by rescuers, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

The man and another occupant of the home were then brought to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where they being treated, the department wrote in a news release.

The release did not provide details of the pair's injuries.

The rescuers had been dispatched to the fire call at about 4:52 p.m. at the home, on Doris Avenue between Phillips and Lewis streets. Those rescuers found "an active fire with heavy smoke and fire emanating from the home," the release said.

One occupant was helped out of the front door by a cop. That occupant mentioned the other occupant who was still inside, the release said.

Officers went around to the rear of the home and located the man in a rear room, the release said.

"The officers attempted to remove the resident through a window of that room but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke and heat conditions. The Riverhead Fire Department arrived on scene. A Riverhead firefighter was able to enter the home through the window and assist the resident to the window where ... he was pulled from the home by Riverhead Police Officers," the release said.