Riverhead firefighters rescue man from Peconic

A 22-year-old man who police described as "highly intoxicated," was rescued by two volunteers from the Riverhead Fire Department after he fell into the Peconic River late Monday night in Riverhead.

The two firefighters, identified as Brian Raynor and Brian Densieski, donned so-called "dry suits" and jumped into the river to rescue the man, who is from Thomasville, N.C.

The rescue occurred at about 9:45 p.m. along the boardwalk area on Peconic Avenue, Riverhead Town police said.

Riverhead Fire Department Assistant Chief Pete Jackman said Raynor and Densieski are part of the department's Water Rescue Team and that the department responded with rescue equipment, including a 16-foot Zodiac boat. He said the two volunteers saw the man in about 7 feet of water near the boardwalk area, donned their suits -- and jumped in.

After being rescued police said the man was taken by the Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the nearby Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the man was not charged in the incident.