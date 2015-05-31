Riverhead police searching for suspects in robbery and assault

Riverhead police are looking for at least five suspects who assaulted and robbed two friends of their cellphones and cash as they were walking on Railroad Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the robbery occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday when either "five or six" males punched and kicked the two victims and took their cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Riverhead Town police detective division at 631-727-4500, extension 327.