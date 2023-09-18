Riverhead adding programs after students used racial slurs at football game

Riverhead school representatives will meet with a local civic association and seek input from the town’s anti-bias task force to incorporate more "racial relations" programs into student curriculum, officials said Monday. The announcement from District Superintendent Augustine Tornatore came nearly 10 days after an incident during a football game at Pulaski Street Intermediate School where two Riverhead students allegedly hauled racial slurs at children. “We are of course disturbed by this incident and the alleged use of racial slurs and other unacceptable behavior that may have been exhibited during this incident,” Tornatore wrote in a letter to the community Monday. “… the District will be looking to enhance its programming related to racial relations.” The district said there was an altercation between three people and the parents of the young children at the intermediate school playground where words were exchanged. The three involved in the altercation were a Riverhead High School student, a Riverhead Middle School student and a former student who transferred out of the district and has since graduated. The incident then spilled over to the stands where the students relocated themselves with the adults involved in the Pulaski interaction following. Based on witness interviews, the district said racial slurs were voiced and defamatory gestures were exhibited towards the adults. Robert “Bubbie” Brown, of Riverside, said at last week’s school board meeting the children subjected to the slurs included his 5- and 6-year-old great-grandchildren. Brown said the two youngsters were also pushed by the older students. The district is continuing to investigate the Sept. 9 incident and any disciplinary action warranted by investigation findings will be taken, the schools chief wrote. Tornatore, who declined to comment further Monday, noted that disciplinary actions will not be publicly shared due to student privacy laws. The district will meet with members of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association later this week, he said.

