Riverhead gets pushback on proposed water saving measures

Any changes to Riverhead's town code aimed at curbing the area's seasonal water conservation problem will take longer to implement after community feedback at a recent public hearing.

Residents complained at a board meeting Tuesday that the code's measures were too stringent and the proposed fines could unjustly impact residents.

Riverhead Water District Superintendent Frank Mancini said after the hearing he would reconvene with the town's environmental advisory committee to discuss how to amend the code before bringing it back to the town board for consideration at a future date.

The currently proposed water conservation law calls for prohibiting watering between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. from April 15 through Sept. 15 — Riverhead's peak water usage times.

Mancini told Newsday the proposed code changes are designed to help cut down on water use to ease the strain on the town’s supply.

“The most important thing is that we get people to not waste water and use it efficiently,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to spread the usage out.”

The proposal now says water district users with addresses ending in odd numbers only can carry out water-consuming activities like watering lawns, filling pools and washing cars on odd numbered dates, while water customers with addresses ending in even numbers could do such activities only on even numbered dates.

Those who violate water restrictions would be subject to fines ranging from at least $250 for the first offense, at least $750 for the second offense and at least $1,500 for the third and every subsequent offense. The law also would carry the possibility of jail time for up to 15 days starting with a third offense.

In addition, Mancini could shut down water service if property owners don't correct the violations within five days.

The proposed code also states that if a water emergency is declared, the town could implement restrictions on water consumption for at least 24 hours.

Riverhead then would prohibit water use for outdoor landscapes, along with banning washing vehicles, driveways and sidewalks and using water in a fountain or decorative feature. Exceptions only would be made because of an immediate health or safety need or to comply with a government agency permit, according to the proposal.

Keith Lewin, a Riverhead property owner, said the code's penalty section needed to be tweaked so it wouldn’t punish people “whose water is running a little bit on their driveway or on their sidewalk.”

Jamesport resident Robert Skinner said restrictions such as on watering lawns appeared problematic. He said his sprinkler system, which was installed in 1997, may not be able to adjust to the proposed code and that would put him at risk of a fine.

“If I go away for Memorial Day weekend … and I set my timer for every other day, as I go from May into June, I’m in violation for as long as I’m away from the house unless I put in a new system, which I’m not really financially interested in doing,” he added.