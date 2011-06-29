Road reopens after possible gas leak

A road construction crew on Route 347 in Hauppauge hit a gas main Wednesday, knocking out gas service to 127 customers and forcing the closing of the road at Veterans Memorial Highway for about three hours, officials said. The roadway was closed in both directions until about 3 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The gas leak was reported shortly before noon and crews from National Grid sealed the main shortly before 2 p.m., National Grid spokeswoman Wendy Ladd said.

"We are hoping to have service restored to all our customers later tonight," she said.