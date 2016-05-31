Ronkonkoma man dies in East Hampton construction-site fall, cops say

A worker at an East Hampton construction site fell from the second floor to his death Tuesday, East Hampton Village police said.

The worker, Vitor Nobre, 55, of Ronkonkoma, lost his footing and fell 12 feet to a concrete floor at the site on Further Lane at 8:43 a.m., according to a news release.

Nobre was taken to Southampton Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

A spokeswoman from Chief Jerry Larsen’s office could not immediately provide more information, including the name of the company that employed the man or whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

OSHA is the main federal agency that investigates job-related accidents to determine what safety standards apply and whether companies have followed those standards.

A call to OSHA was not immediately returned.