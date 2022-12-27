Amityville crash: Bicyclist struck, killed on Route 110

A man riding a bike across Route 110 in Amityville died after a car struck him late Monday night, Suffolk police said.

The bicyclist was riding from west to east across the thoroughfare, near Ritter Avenue, when the approximatelly 11:10 p.m. crash occurred, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The motorist, who was driving north in a Toyota Camry at the time of the collision, was not injured, police said.

The Toyota's safety will be checked. Anyone with information about the collision should call 631-854-8152.