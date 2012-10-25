Rte. 112 in E. Patchogue reopens after crash

An early morning accident briefly closed Route 112 between Woodside Avenue and Park Avenue in East Patchogue on Thursday, police said.

The multivehicle crash took place just before 6:30 a.m. and was cleared about an hour later. Suffolk County police said three vehicles were involved and that initial reports from the scene indicated two people were briefly trapped and needed to be extricated.

But, police said, no one was seriously injured. Additional details were not available.