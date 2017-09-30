Sag Harbor theater, nonprofit hosting hurricane relief concert

A Sag Harbor theater is partnering with a local nonprofit and Southampton Town officials to host a hurricane relief benefit concert Sunday.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman will be the master of ceremonies at the event at the Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. It will feature performances by bands Joe Lauro & The Hoodoo Loungers and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks.

The concert is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature a raffle with prizes that include restaurant gift certificates, a consultation with an interior designer, surf lessons and a two-night stay at the Breakers motel in Montauk, which Schneiderman owns with his family.

Tracy Mitchell, the theater’s executive director, said everyone involved, including the performers and technicians, is donating their time and services. The nonprofit East End Cares will also be providing volunteers.

Schneiderman said there will be “lots of surprises.”

Proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will go to three nonprofits working with victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria: the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Team Rubicon.

Previous benefits by Bay Street have raised a total of more than $35,000 since about 2009, a representative said.

Suggested donations for tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at 1 Bay St. or by phone at 631-725-9500.