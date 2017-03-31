Sangria 71 manager says medic training helped him aid diner

The manager of a Commack restaurant is being credited with giving CPR to a customer who had passed out at a table Thursday.

Antonio Diaz told News 12 Long Island that he saw the woman slumped at table at Sangria 71 on Jericho Turnpike. He approached, noticed the woman looked blue and didn’t find a pulse.

That’s when he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and continued until first responders arrived, he told News 12.

“I was an enlisted person in the United States Army,” Diaz told News 12. “I was a medic, and being in this business, those tools from the past came in handy.”

The woman was treated at a hospital, Suffolk County police said.