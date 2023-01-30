Parts of a pre-civil war shipwreck discovered by NPS employees on Fire Island

Parts of a pre-Civil War shipwreck were discovered in October by NPS employees on Fire Island, who on Friday said they believe they've discovered what is left of the SS Savannah, the first steamboat to cross the Atlantic. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost; Photo Credit: FINS Law Enforcement Ranger Claire Formanski, Project Gutenberg ebook / Howard I. Chapelle, FINS Museum Technician Betsy DeMaria