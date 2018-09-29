8 students hospitalized after car crashes into school bus, police say

At least eight elementary school students were hospitalized Friday after the school bus they were riding in was rear-ended in Eastport, Southampton Town Police said.

Officers said the bus was heading east on Montauk Highway between Tuttle Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road at 2:42 p.m. when a white Toyota crashed into the bus from behind.

The children, who attend Eastport Elementary School, were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were all minor injuries; nothing serious to the children,” Southampton Town Police Sgt. Michael Burns said.

In all, there were about 30 students on the bus, police said.

The driver of the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene, and no charges had been filed, Burns said.