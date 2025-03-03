Yerson Campos, 18, of Huntington Station, injured after scooter hit by car, police say

A Huntington Station teenager was seriously injured Sunday after he was struck by a car while riding on a Segway scooter in his hometown, Suffolk County police said.

Yerson Campos, 18, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore following the 1 p.m. crash on New York Avenue near East 13th Street, according to a police news release.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man who was headed south in a 2022 Honda Accord, was not injured in the crash, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check as Second Squad detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.