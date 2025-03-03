Long IslandSuffolk

Yerson Campos, 18, of Huntington Station, injured after scooter hit by car, police say

New York Avenue and West 13th Street in Huntington Station...

New York Avenue and West 13th Street in Huntington Station where an 18-year-old on a scooter was seriously injured after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon. Credit: Newsday / James Carbone

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A Huntington Station teenager was seriously injured Sunday after he was struck by a car while riding on a Segway scooter in his hometown, Suffolk County police said.

Yerson Campos, 18, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore following the 1 p.m. crash on New York Avenue near East 13th Street, according to a police news release.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man who was headed south in a 2022 Honda Accord, was not injured in the crash, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check as Second Squad detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

