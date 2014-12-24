Police: Shirley man, onetime school security guard trainee, charged with sex acts with minor

A Shirley man, who was briefly employed as a security guard trainee in two Suffolk County school districts, was arrested Tuesday and charged with numerous counts of child-sex and child-pornography charges.

Sean Coraggio, 22, of 161 Forrest Ave., was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home at 12:30 a.m., Suffolk police said.

He was charged with criminal sex acts with a minor, promoting sexual performance by a child, possession of a sexual performance by a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

At his arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, Coraggio was held with bail set at $60,000 cash or $30,000 bond, neither of which had been posted. He's due back in court Friday.

Police did not provide details of the offenses, but said Coraggio was previously employed as a security guard in the Longwood and William Floyd school districts, as well as a contractor at Stony Brook University.

The two school districts, Longwood and Floyd, said Coraggio either was briefly employed as a substitute security guard or was training to be a substitute security guard and that his tenure lasted only two days in one district and three in the other.

The Longwood school district said that on Sept. 8 Coraggio began a two-week training program to become a substitute security guard in the district.

But, the district said, after training just two days, Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, Coraggio "did not return to complete his training and his employment with Longwood Schools never developed." During the brief time Coraggio did train, the district said, he was "paired with a full-time security guard" who "accompanied him throughout his short time with Longwood."

The William Floyd school district said Coraggio was employed as a substitute security guard at the high school for 14 hours during three days in September, but that he was partnered with another guard.

"All potential employees, including security, are subjected to a thorough pre-employment screening, which includes fingerprinting, a criminal background investigation and a reference check," the William Floyd district said in a statement, adding: "After failure to maintain the ongoing civil service requirements for the guard position, . . . [Coraggio] was no longer called in for substitute employment."