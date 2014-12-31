Shirley man charged with sexual abuse of teenage boy

A Shirley man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an indictment charging him with sexually abusing a teenage boy at Smith Haven Mall and, separately, sending unsolicited child pornography to men he met online.

Sean Coraggio, 22, who worked briefly as a security guard trainee in the Longwood and the William Floyd school districts, is charged in a 29-count indictment with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 13 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and other crimes. Suffolk County Court Judge Stephen Braslow ordered him held without bail.

Assistant District Attorney John Cortes said that in 2012 Coraggio performed several sex acts with a 14-year-old boy in a men's room at the mall.

Cortes said the boy came forward later after Coraggio contacted him on Kik, a smartphone messaging app, and asked if he could pay the boy to have sex with the boy's twin brother while Coraggio watched.

While that case was being investigated, Cortes said Coraggio used Grindr, a dating app used primarily by gay men, to communicate with an adult man. Cortes said Coraggio sent that man an unsolicited photo of a child performing a sex act on an adult man in August this year.

"This user was horrified" and immediately contacted police, Cortes said.

Police found a "significant amount" of child pornography on computers and cellphones when they executed a search warrant at Coraggio's home, as well as evidence that he had sent similar images to other men out of the blue, Cortes said. The investigation is still continuing, Cortes said.

There is no evidence Coraggio did anything improper with students at either school district where he worked, Cortes said. Last week after Coraggio's arrest, both school districts said Coraggio was never unaccompanied on school grounds.

Coraggio's attorney, Peter Citrin of Hauppauge, said his client is a Marine reservist and asked Braslow to keep him on a suicide watch at the Suffolk County jail. Citrin said he would ask later for a psychological examination of his client.