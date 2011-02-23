Long IslandSuffolk

Seminars set on how to become Suffolk cop

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

Representatives from Suffolk County's police and civil service departments will offer nine free informational seminars this month and in March on becoming a police officer.

Each of the seminars between Feb. 28 and March 23 is geared toward providing information about the hiring process to become a Suffolk County police officer, according to a release by Suffolk County police. Each seminar is scheduled at a public library and begins at 7 p.m.

A list of seminar dates and locations is at www.co.suffolk.ny.us/police/documents/WyandanchSeminar.pdf.

Those interested in taking the June 11 police entrance examination are urged to preregister at joinscpd.com by March 31. Registration for the seminars is not required.

