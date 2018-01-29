Police: Driver killed in Commack Road crash with tractor trailer

The driver of a car was killed Monday morning when his vehicle veered across the median on Commack Road and hit the rear wheels of a tractor trailer going in the opposite direction, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was northbound in a 2002 Subaru Impreza near Vanderbilt Motor Parkway about 3:25 a.m. when he crossed into the southbound lanes, Suffolk County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured, police said.

Commack Road was closed for about seven hours between Vanderbilt Parkway and the Northern State Parkway on the Dix Hills-Commack border, police said.

All lanes were reopened as of 10:30 a.m., police said.