Service restored on LIRR Port Jeffline

Long Island Rail Road train service was restored between Huntington and Stony Brook early Saturday afternoon and later restored between Stony Brook and Port Jefferson, the LIRR said.

In a 9:23 a.m. announcement posted on its website, the LIRR said service between Huntington and Port Jefferson was suspended "due to a broken rail east of Northport, and a downed LIPA pole between Stony Brook and Port Jefferson."

In a 1:33 p.m. announcement, the LIRR said the downed Long Island Power Authority pole meant that service between Stony Brook and Port Jefferson would remain suspended, and customers would "continue to be accommodated by buses." By that time service between Huntington and Port Jefferson had been restored.

By the evening, service between Stony Brook and Port Jefferson was restored.