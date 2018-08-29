Long IslandSuffolk

Shirley Beach reopens after 6-week renovation

Jose Rodriquez, 2, right, of Shirley, plays in the new...

Jose Rodriquez, 2, right, of Shirley, plays in the new spray park at Shirley Beach on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Deon J. Hamptondeon.hampton@newsday.com

Brookhaven Town officials fully reopened Shirley Beach on Tuesday after six weeks of renovations.

A new spray pad for children, renovated bathrooms and other improvements were added as part of a $250,000 state grant awarded a couple years ago, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said Tuesday.

“Kids can run in and out of the water and cool off,” Romaine said. “This is a family-oriented beach.”

Councilman Dan Panico, who represents the district, said the beach is a good community gathering spot.

“It’s a beach I grew up going to,” Panico said, adding that the beach also has new swings and sidewalks.

Separately, Romaine said a group of individuals riding mopeds through last week damaged a lot of the new landscaping at the beach. Authorities are investigating and the town has made the repairs.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?