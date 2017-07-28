Long IslandSuffolk

Shoreham man injured after car hits pole, Suffolk cops say

Firefighters respond to a crash on  Ridge Road in Ridge at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017. Credit: LIHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By John Valenti

A driver who told police he swerved to avoid an animal was injured when his car struck a utility pole on Ridge Road in Ridge late Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the driver, a 71-year-old man from Shoreham, was transported by the Ridge Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was headed north on Ridge Road near Middle Country Road when he swerved to avoid an animal and his 1996 Buick crashed into the pole at about 10:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed a car with its right front end demolished by the force of the collision.

The accident closed Ridge Road briefly for cleanup and investigation, police said.

