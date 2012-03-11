Silver Alert over; woman found in Commack

Suffolk County police found an elderly woman suffering from dementia on Saturday, a day after she had been reported missing.

Volden Chung, 72, appeared to be in good health when she was found after having spent the night outside in Commack, police said.

On Friday evening police issued a Silver Alert for Chung, a Virginia Beach, Va., resident who was visiting a relative on Fruitwood Lane.

Canine unit police officer William Krolikiewicz and his dog Bema found Chung just before noon at another residence on the same street. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.