Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley killed in 1-car crash in Center Moriches, police say

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver early Friday morning in Center Moriches.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley. Dern's 2018 Jeep Suburban was headed west on Montauk Highway/Main Street when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole at about 1 a.m. and caught fire, police said.

The crash scene was between North Ocean Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Police said Dern was pronounced at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.