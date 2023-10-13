Long IslandSuffolk

Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley killed in 1-car crash in Center Moriches, police say

By John Valenti

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver early Friday morning in Center Moriches.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley. Dern's 2018 Jeep Suburban was headed west on Montauk Highway/Main Street when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole at about 1 a.m. and caught fire, police said.

The crash scene was between North Ocean Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Police said Dern was pronounced at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

