Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley killed in 1-car crash in Center Moriches, police say
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver early Friday morning in Center Moriches.
Suffolk County police identified the victim as Daniel Dern Jr., 25, of Shirley. Dern's 2018 Jeep Suburban was headed west on Montauk Highway/Main Street when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole at about 1 a.m. and caught fire, police said.
The crash scene was between North Ocean Avenue and Railroad Avenue.
Police said Dern was pronounced at the scene by a Mastic EMS officer.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.
Heightened security as war rages ... LI traffic deaths surging ... Home prices rise ... Climate change
Heightened security as war rages ... LI traffic deaths surging ... Home prices rise ... Climate change