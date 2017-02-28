Long IslandSuffolk

Six injured after Suffolk Transit bus crash in Northampton, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Six people were injured, none seriously, when a Suffolk Transit bus and two vehicles — a Toyota and a Jeep — collided on Speonk-Riverhead Road near Suffolk County Community College Monday morning in Northampton, Southampton Town police said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m., police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus or how many occupants were in each of the other vehicles.

Police said six people were taken to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

