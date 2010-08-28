Small plane crashes off Montauk Airport runway

A small plane carrying three people went off the runaway at Montauk Airport Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The Grumman American Traveler, a single-engine propeller plane, was trying to land at the airport's only runway when it went off the runway, causing minor injuries to the three people inside, according to Jim Peters, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and early reports from airport officials indicated that the plane was totaled during the crash, Peters said.

The plane was registered to Jay Williams and a P.O. box in Grove, Okla., he said.

Peters wasn't sure how the crash happened or whether the plane hit any objects.

FAA officials were still investigating the incident at 5 p.m. Peters said that, if the aircraft is totaled, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation.