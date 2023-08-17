Smith Point, Cathedral Pines parks in Suffolk set for big changes this winter

Smith Point County Park in Shirley will once again be open to campers this winter as the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County moves its popular annual holiday lights fundraiser to nearby Southaven County Park in Yaphank.

But Cathedral Pines County Park in Middle Island, typically one of the few Suffolk County parks to offer winter camping, will be closed to all visitors and campers this season while it undergoes upgrades, county officials said. It is scheduled to reopen in April.

Suffolk has been working on infrastructure improvements at the park since 2019, including a reconfiguration of the campsite roads, electrification, new asphalt camping pads, power pedestals, fire rings, barbecues and tree plantings. Plans call for new restrooms and shower facilities, recreational amenities, pavilion spaces and a new check-in station.

Off-season camping, open only for recreational vehicles with electric and plumbing, will be available at Smith Point and Indian Island County Park in Riverhead for 2023-24.

The holiday light show — the Girl Scouts of Suffolk's biggest annual fundraiser, attracting more than 50,000 visitors — began at the organization's Camp Edey property in Bayport in 2004. The Girl Scouts held a drive-through light show at the oceanfront Smith Point from 2016 until 2022 and last year added a second event, a walk-through light show at Southaven dubbed the Enchanted Forest holiday village.

The Girl Scouts plan to host a larger version of the Southaven event this season.

In addition to the walking path, the Girl Scout event will feature a tent where children can take photos with Santa as well as a contest where local Girl Scouts can submit drawings that could be chosen to be turned into light displays.

The event will run Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 and cost between $12 and $15 per person.

The fundraiser paid for about 30 girls to attend camp this year, officials said.