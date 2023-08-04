Long IslandSuffolk

Road closures for Smith Point Triathlon include portion of William Floyd Parkway, Smith Point Bridge

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Roads around Smith Point Park, including a portion of the William Floyd Parkway, will be closed Sunday as swimmers, runners and cyclists take part in the annual Smith Point Triathlon in Shirley.

Suffolk County police are advising motorists to steer clear of the area, as a result.

Police said the closures will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Closures include: The Smith Point Bridge, Smith Point Marina County Park and the William Floyd in both directions south of Parkview Drive.

During the closures police said southbound traffic will be diverted onto Stuart Road. Additional traffic will be diverted onto Parkview Drive, police said.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME