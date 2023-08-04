Road closures for Smith Point Triathlon include portion of William Floyd Parkway, Smith Point Bridge

Roads around Smith Point Park, including a portion of the William Floyd Parkway, will be closed Sunday as swimmers, runners and cyclists take part in the annual Smith Point Triathlon in Shirley.

Suffolk County police are advising motorists to steer clear of the area, as a result.

Police said the closures will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Closures include: The Smith Point Bridge, Smith Point Marina County Park and the William Floyd in both directions south of Parkview Drive.

During the closures police said southbound traffic will be diverted onto Stuart Road. Additional traffic will be diverted onto Parkview Drive, police said.