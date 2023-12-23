Families displaced by Smithtown fire thankful to be 'together and safe'

Anthony Wilson had just put his 3-month old daughter down for an afternoon nap when he heard loud banging outside his Smithtown apartment Friday.

He stepped onto his porch and saw smoke billowing from an upstairs apartment — and he sprang into action.

“I got the baby out of her crib, rolled her up and got her as far away as I could,” Wilson recalled Saturday morning, standing steps away from what remains of the apartment he’s shared with his wife, Sabrina, children, Sarah and River, and rescue dog, Harley, for just over a year.

The Suffolk County Fire Marshal’s Office is still determining what sparked the fast moving fire at Avalon Commons apartments. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Police Department confirmed that the Arson Squad is investigating.

More than 75 firefighters from 10 area departments responded to the blaze reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday. No injuries to residents or firefighters at the scene were reported.

Emergency repair crews were at the complex Saturday morning boarding up windows with plywood, cordoning off the building with caution tape and padlocking the doors of 12 apartments damaged by the fire.

“It’s a shame,” said John Zulkofske, a security guard monitoring the property in case flames reignited. Zulkofske said he turned away a handful of residents who attempted to enter their homes Saturday morning.

“They’re trying to get Christmas gifts out, trying to see if they have anything they can salvage, but unfortunately the building is unsafe … I feel bad, but I’d feel even worse if they fell down and got hurt,” he said.

Wilson, 45, is one of at least two dozen people displaced by Friday’s fire, described by neighbors as a chaotic scene that drew a swift emergency response.

“Smoke was towering up, probably 15 feet higher than the building at one point,” said Richard Branda, 82, who lives two buildings down.

James Mecca surveys damage to his apartment on Saturday, a day after a blaze swept through part of Avalon Commons in Smithtown. He, his wife and their cat, Zoey, escaped the blaze unharmed. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Nearby, June and Jim Mecca stood in shock outside of their apartment, peering up at the charred framing of what was their 26-year-old son’s bedroom.

“There was black smoke,” June said, recounting their escape from the fire. “We tried to get the cat … they were shooing us out. It just happened so fast, there was no time.”

A firefighter pulled their cat, Zoey, to safety. “She was soaked, but we took her to the vet and she’s good,” June said, relieved.

There are 23 adults and seven children displaced by the fire, according to Joe Agovino, a spokesperson for Suffolk County's Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

“We have been working with residents to secure lodging, food, and other necessities,” Kurt Conway, a spokesperson for AvalonBay, which manages the property, said in a statement Saturday, expressing gratitude to first responders and the American Red Cross. “Their response, and the outpouring of generosity from the local community especially during this holiday time, has been tremendous.”

Smithtown Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit focused on helping families in need, is spearheading a fundraising effort that has already raised over $2,000, according to executive director, Christine Fitzgerald.

“This is not our first fire in the community … but multiple families are affected at one time,” Fitzgerald said, adding that she has connected with three families so far and wants to reach more affected residents.

The scene of a fire at Avalon Commons apartments in Smithtown on Friday. Credit: Howard Simmons

Though some may be staying with relatives, Fitzgerald also said she’s orchestrating a special visit from Santa for displaced families now spending the holiday in a hotel.

Conway did not provide an estimate of how long residents could be displaced.

Some residents said they planned to stay at area hotels or with relatives. Wilson plans to stay with in-laws in Nissequogue for Christmas and then regroup.

Until he’s able to access his apartment, Wilson said he won’t be able to assess the losses, but he is worried they could include family heirlooms, sentimental items, important paperwork and Christmas gifts for his children.

“It’s nothing that can’t be replaced … It won’t be what it was,” he said of the looming holiday. “But we’ll all be together and safe. That’s the main thing.”