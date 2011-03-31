Smithtown officials: Bamboo ban tricky

Banning bamboo won't be easy.

That's the message from Smithtown town attorneys who are looking into the possibility of regulating the proliferating plant. Town officials decided to explore a ban when residents complained that bamboo grown by neighbors has invaded their properties.

During a Smithtown Town Board meeting Wednesday, assistant town attorney Matthew Jakubowski said enforcing a ban would be difficult, in part because the town would have to hire an expert who can differentiate among 1,200 species of bamboo, many of which are not invasive.

Town attorney Yvonne Lieffrig said she was concerned about the "potential for possible lawsuits" filed by bamboo growers.

Suffolk County lists some types of bamboo as "moderately invasive" and recommends they not be planted.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After hearing the report, Supervisor Patrick Vecchio and most board members said they want town attorneys to continue to research the issue and draft a law regulating bamboo.

"It's a horror for people who have these next door," Vecchio said.