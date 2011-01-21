Snow blankets LI in time for Friday commute

Long Island was hit with another dose of snow early this morning when a few inches coated the area ahead of Friday's morning commute.

Be prepared for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation with "a few isolated 6-inch amounts possible," forecasters from the National Weather Service said, with light to moderate snow falling during the Friday morning commute.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, warning that "periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties." This includes slippery roads and limited visibility.

Several school districts across Long Island have issued a delayed start.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority agencies "have activated winter weather plans to keep tracks and platforms clear and safe," the MTA said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

The MTA urged commuters to leave extra time and "to take extra care when traveling. Stay clear of the platform edges, use handrails on staircases and walk carefully when entering or exiting stations and boarding or leaving trains and buses."

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano announced the county would activate its nonemergency hotline at 5 a.m. Friday. Residents are urged to call 888-684-4274 "for assistance with any snow-related situation that is not life-threatening or an emergency," Mangano said in a news release.

Residents with concerns about downed trees or plowing should call that number, which will remain active throughout the storm. Those with an emergency should call 911.

Winds will be between 17 and 20 mph, according to the weather service. And highs will be around the freezing mark.

And, it seems, we're in for a frigid Friday night - with temperatures dipping into the low teens. The high Saturday will be about 22 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits this weekend, the weather service said.