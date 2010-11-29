Solar project at Brookhaven Lab a boon to LI job market

The solar array project at Brookhaven National Laboratory is a boon for the local job market. Some 200 Long Islanders, mostly union construction workers and electricians, are expected to work on the project between now and its completion next fall.

British Petroleum, which has endured withering criticism over its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, the worst man-made environmental disaster in history, overcame concern by LIPA about its ability to complete the project after the British oil giant shuttered its once highly touted solar-panel manufacturing plant in Frederick, Md.

Now, said BP Solar spokesman Peter Resler, solar panels for the project will come from factories in Asia, Europe and China, including some BP partners.

There has also been a shuffle of local contractors. Clean Energy Group, a Holtsville-based renewable energy provider that worked for months to be chosen as BP's chief contractor on the project, saw it go instead to Hawkeye Construction, a Hauppauge division of Seattle-based InfrastruX Group.

"It was a little bit of a downer after we spent lots of time trying to get this project," said Clean Energy Chief Executive Nick Feldmann.

Several former top LIPA officials have worked for Hawkeye over the years, and former LIPA general counsel Stanley Klimberg remains there. Hawkeye, formerly known as KeySpan Energy Construction, remains a contractor to LIPA and National Grid.

Michael Deering, vice president of environmental affairs for LIPA, said the authority was "pleased" the contract went to Hawkeye because that means it will keep jobs from the project on Long Island - because when CEG lost out, BP could have gone to an out-of-state contractor.