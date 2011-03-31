Some snow to fly Thursday night, Friday

Forecasters predict snow is in our future -- as soon as Thursday night.

This isn't, by the way, an April Fool's joke.

With April looming Friday, forecasters at the National Weather Service said Long Island can expect rain and even snow Thursday night and early Friday.

A weather service report stressed "little or no snow accumulation" is expected in Nassau or Suffolk, but areas to the north and west can expect to get as much as three inches, forecasters said.

Snow will continue in our area Friday before becoming all rain after 10 a.m., forecasters said. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s.

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high temperature near 50.

Rain could return Monday and there is a chance of rain again Tuesday as well.

The snow is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas, including eastern New York, northwest New Jersey and around New England, The Associated Press said.

Parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills could see 5 to 10 inches, while up to 8 inches were possible in the Poconos, AP said.

High-altitude areas of central Vermont could get up to a foot of snow, the news agency said.