The person whose body was found in a wooded area of Port Jefferson early Thursday apparently died of an accidental overdose, a police source said.

A 911 call reporting the find was received at 1:14 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Officers and homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene off Terryville Road.

Police said their policy is not to identify the victims of overdoses and officials declined to say if the overdose victim was a man or a woman.